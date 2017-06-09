What’s Brewing: Americans waste money, perfect attendance, and Club Corvette

(WTNH)- It’s probably no surprise that Americans waste money but what exactly do they waste it on? Professional resources site Hloom surveyed 2 thousand people and found out that nearly 70 percent of Americans say they waste money on eating out. Nearly 12 percent say they waste money on cigarettes and 7 percent waste it on lottery tickets. Some other things in the list were bottled water, unused gym memberships, ATM fees, cable, and brand name products.

A Massachusetts teen is celebrating more than just his high school diploma this week. Zachary Baldino of Shrewsbury has not missed a single day of school in 12 years! Baldino says when he got sick, it was either on a weekend or school vacation. His parents say he even stared out the window waiting for the bus when it was a snow day! So what prompted this perfect attendance? He says the commitment was simple, he looked at each and every lesson as an investment in his future.

Gil is involved with the Club Corvette of Connecticut’s spring picnic Sunday at Hammonasset State Park in Madison. The club supports and donates money to many charities across Connecticut including the Connecticut Food Bank & veteran organizations.