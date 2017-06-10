Adam West, star of ‘Batman’ TV series, dead at 88

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 1989 file photo, actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward dress as their characters Batman and Robin respectively during an appearance at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. The actors are voicing their characters in an animated film, "Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders," that will be released digitally on Oct. 11 and on Blu-ray on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Mark Elias, File)

(ABC) — Adam West, who rose to fame as the star of the “Batman” TV series in the 1960s, died Friday night in Los Angeles, according to his family. He was 88.

A statement on West’s death, attributed to the West Family, appeared on West’s verified Facebook page on Saturday.

“It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news … Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him. We know you’ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today,” the statement reads.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s