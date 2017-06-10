Anti-Islamic law, Muslim demonstrators gather in Connecticut

By Published:
(WTNH / George DeYounge)

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A rally against Islamic law and a group of Muslims have peacefully gathered in separate and opposing demonstrations in Connecticut.

2017 06 10waterburyrally Anti Islamic law, Muslim demonstrators gather in Connecticut
(WTNH / George DeYounge)

Demonstrators protested Saturday at Waterbury City Hall as part of a national movement organized by ACT for America, which claims Shariah is incompatible with Western democracy.

Related Content: Waterbury Mayor speaks out against anti-Muslim march

The Hartford Courant reports that speakers said the U.S. must get rid of Shariah, which they claimed directs its followers to kill women, gay people and anyone deemed an enemy of Islam.

Muslim counter-demonstrators gathered nearby in the city, some in traditional garb.

Related Content: Interfaith gathering held in response to anti-Muslim rallies

The co-host of that gathering says groups such as ACT for America seek to “divide” the country.

Another participant says opponents of Islam are mistaking the Islamic penal code as the voice of the religion.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s