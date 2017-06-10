Canton Police are investigating officer-involved shooting, search for suspect

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Canton and State Police are looking for the suspect in an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday night.

According to police, after interacting with a suspect on a motor vehicle stop, a Canton Police Officer discharged his firearm in the line of duty. They say the incident occurred on Collins View Road.

Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and police are still searching for them. They say the officer injured was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

According to police, the Hartford Office of the State’s Attorney is leading the investigation and is assisted by the State Police Major Crime Squad.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact State Police at (860)-685-8190 or the Canton Police Department at (860)-693-0221.

