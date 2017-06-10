Connecticut Open House Day on Saturday, June 10th

(WTNH) — Connecticut Open House Day is a day-long, state-wide celebration held on Saturday, June 10th.

They historic homes are also recognizing ‘Juneteenth’, the day marks the end of slavery in the United States. It is the day announced by Union soldiers that the Civil War had ended.

Cities and towns across Connecticut will be celebrating its anniversary with attractions, museums, galleries and the like.

Lots of free admission, giveaways, special offers and activities for kids.

More than 220 towns are participating. Also, the NAACP in New London will be highlighting African-American history of the Hempsted House and Surrounding neighborhood from noon – 4 p.m.

For More information on the Hempted Houses head here:

http://www.ctlandmarks.org/hempsted