CSP remind residents to protect their pets in the summer heat

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police is reminding residents to protect their pets in the summer heat.

Did you know that on an 80-degree day, the temperature inside of a parked car can reach 100 degrees in 10 minutes? In 30 minutes, the temperature can be as high as 114,” the Troopers posted on their Facebook page.

Police K9 Elvis says don’t be cruel, never leave your pets in a parked car. As temperatures get hotter outside, the temperatures get even hotter on the inside of a parked car. It creates unsafe conditions for pets.