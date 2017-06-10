CSP remind residents to protect their pets in the summer heat

By Published:
Courtesy: Connecticut State Police

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police is reminding residents to protect their pets in the summer heat.

Did you know that on an 80-degree day, the temperature inside of a parked car can reach 100 degrees in 10 minutes? In 30 minutes, the temperature can be as high as 114,” the Troopers posted on their Facebook page.

Police K9 Elvis says don’t be cruel, never leave your pets in a parked car. As temperatures get hotter outside, the temperatures get even hotter on the inside of a parked car. It creates unsafe conditions for pets.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s