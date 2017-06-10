Disabled vets to compete in Connecticut fishing tournament

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Disabled veterans on leave from a military hospital in Maryland are among those expected to participate in a weekend fishing tournament in Long Island Sound in Connecticut.

The Saturday tournament is being held at the Halloween Yacht Club in Stamford.

The participants include patients from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Entry fees, sponsorships and donations for the annual Hooks for Heroes Fishing Tournament support a local charity that benefits Walter Reed patients and their families.

The tournament has raised more than $38,000 in the five years that it has been held previously.

Participants will compete in two different fishing categories: largest bluefish and largest bass, both by weight.