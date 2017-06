NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s hard to head back to the gym after having a baby, but Courtney Cataldo from Fit 4 Mom says you can work out with your kids and still get enough exercise to shed the baby weight.

With a team of moms, their kids, and strollers Cataldo came on Good Morning CT to show everyone how it’s done. She even incorporated peek-a-boo and singing with the babies.

Watch the fun workout in the video above.

For more on the Fit 4 Mom workout head here:

http://fit4mom.com/