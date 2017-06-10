Glastonbury Police investigate suspicious untimely death

- FILE - Glastonbury Police Cruiser (Photo: Twitter / GlastonburyPD)

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury Police are investigating a suspicious untimely death that happened on Friday night.

According to officers, the Glastonbury Police Department in conjunction with the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Squad investigated a suspicious untimely death at a home on Woodhaven Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Officers say there is no danger to the public.

Police have not released the name of the person who died.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.

 

