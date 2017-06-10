Serious accident causing delays on I-395

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious motor vehicle accident has Police warning commuters of lane and highway closures for I-395 southbound in Norwich by Exit 11.

#CTtraffic: I395 Norwich sb x11 expect lane/highway closure for rollover w/ejection, entrapment & life-threatening injury. Reduce speed. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 10, 2017

According to Connecticut State Police the closure is due to a rollover accident with an ejection. Officials have also reported an entrapment and a life-threatening injury.

