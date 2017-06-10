Multiple branches of Metro North delayed

(WTNH) — Multiple branches of Metro North were delayed after a signal problem on Saturday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., New Haven customers were told to expect delays in both directions.

Shortly after that, they were told to expect infinite delays in both directions because of the signal problems.

As of 10:45 a.m., the New Haven Line service had been restored. Customers were told to still expect delays of up to 90 minutes because of the signal problems that occurred earlier.

Other towns and cities such as Danbury, Waterbury and New Canaan were also affected.

Danbury’s Branch Service and New Canaan’s Branch Service are now operating on or close to schedule.

Waterbury Branch Customers are told to expect delays of 50 minutes from the signal issues on the New Haven line.

A train on Shoreline East was also delayed due to Metro North’s connections.

The signal problems also happened on Friday, causing delays in New Haven.

There is no word on what officials are doing to ensure this problem doesn’t happen again.

