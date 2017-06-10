Multiple branches of Metro North delayed

(WTNH) — Multiple branches of Metro North were delayed after a signal problem on Saturday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., New Haven customers were told to expect delays in both directions.

New Haven Line Customers should anticipate 15-20 minute delays in both directions due to signal problems. Please listen for announcements. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 10, 2017

Shortly after that, they were told to expect infinite delays in both directions because of the signal problems.

New Haven Line Customers should anticipate indefinite delays in both directions due to signal problems. Please listen for announcements. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 10, 2017

As of 10:45 a.m., the New Haven Line service had been restored. Customers were told to still expect delays of up to 90 minutes because of the signal problems that occurred earlier.

New Haven Line Service has been restored. Customers should anticipate delays of up to 90 minutes due to earlier signal problems. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 10, 2017

Other towns and cities such as Danbury, Waterbury and New Canaan were also affected.

Danbury’s Branch Service and New Canaan’s Branch Service are now operating on or close to schedule.

Update: Danbury Branch Service is operating on or close to schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 10, 2017

Update: New Canaan Branch Service is operating on or close to schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 10, 2017

Waterbury Branch Customers are told to expect delays of 50 minutes from the signal issues on the New Haven line.

Waterbury Branch Customers should anticipate 50 minute delays due to signal problems on the New Haven Line. Pls listen for announcements. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 10, 2017

A train on Shoreline East was also delayed due to Metro North’s connections.

*Train # 3621 is experiencing delays in service due to Metro North connections. We apologize for the inconvenience. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) June 10, 2017

The signal problems also happened on Friday, causing delays in New Haven.

New Haven Line: residual delays of 15 to 20 minutes due to congestion from earlier signal problems. Please listen for announcements. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 9, 2017

There is no word on what officials are doing to ensure this problem doesn’t happen again.