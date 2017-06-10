Norwich PD searches for man entering unlocked cars, stealing money

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Norwich are searching for the man they say has been entering unlocked cars overnight to steal money.

According to police, the suspect is stealing loose change and other money from the vehicles and then flees the scene.

Early Saturday morning, the suspect was seen between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the areas of Will and Ash Road, New London Turnpike, Teachers Drive, Newton Street, Cherry Hill, Dellwood Drive and Glenwood Drive.

The officers are asking for the public to contact them with similar incidents, especially if your home may be equipped with video surveillance that would be able to help with the investigation.

Police say there is no need to be in fear as the suspect has not shown violent behavior.

Officers are urging residents to routinely lock all doors to vehicles.

If you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, they say you should call (860) 886-5561 or 911.