Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a car in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Police are investigating a crash after a pedestrian was struck Friday night.

According to police, after police responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Main Street and Center Street, officers discovered that a pedestrian crossing the road had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say the pedestrian, 38-year-old, Shelly Oski of Manchester, sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition, but stable at this time. They say Manchester Fire paramedics treated her at the scene and subsequently transported her to Hartford Hospital by ambulance.

Authorities say the driver, 20-year-old, Steven Brousseau of Manchester was not injured. They say Brousseau is cooperating with the investigation.

Manchester Police say this incident is currently under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. They say anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information should contact Officer Augusto at (860)-643-3342

