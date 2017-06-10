Police investigating shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the corner of Sherman Parkway and Harding Place on Saturday.
#BREAKING: Man shot outside a house party on Sherman Pkwy in #NewHaven; road closed while #Police investigate #BreakingNews @WTNH pic.twitter.com/CPUrCtg5ob
— Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) June 11, 2017
According to authorities, a 34-year-old man was shot several times while outside a residential party. The shooting victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.
While Police do not have a condition of the victim, they have told News 8 the he was talking to investigators at the scene.
New Haven Police is currently investigating the scene and say that the shooter fled southbound on Sherman Parkway in a dark-colored sedan.
Please follow News 8 for updates on this story as the investigation is ongoing.