Police investigating shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the corner of Sherman Parkway and Harding Place on Saturday.

According to authorities, a 34-year-old man was shot several times while outside a residential party. The shooting victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

While Police do not have a condition of the victim, they have told News 8 the he was talking to investigators at the scene.

New Haven Police is currently investigating the scene and say that the shooter fled southbound on Sherman Parkway in a dark-colored sedan.

Please follow News 8 for updates on this story as the investigation is ongoing.