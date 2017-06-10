Road closed in Hamden for serious motorcycle accident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious accident involving a car and motorcycle has closed Davis Street according to the Hamden Police.

MVA- Davis St & Hartford Tpke- Davis St closed between whitney & ridge. Motorcyclist transported to hospital w life-threatening injuries — HAMDEN POLICE – CT (@HAMDENPOLICECT) June 10, 2017

According to Police, the accident happened before 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Authorities tell News 8 that the motorcyclist being transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police have also told News 8 there was a second person transported from the scene, but would not provide any more details.

Hamden Police say that the intersection will be closed for an investigation of the accident.