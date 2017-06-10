Talking to your kids about summer camp

(WTNH) — Summer is right around the corner and that means many of you are thinking about summer camp.

For some children, that can be a scary experience.

Doctor Amy Alamar has some tips on talking with your kids about choosing the right camp.

“If your kids is asking about summer camp they are likely ready for it,” Dr. Alamar said. “Things to look for are an activity they want to pursue. If they like a sport and want to grow in it, for example, or music or art.”

Dr. Alamar said a general day camp where they can explore a wide range of activities is also good for those kids who just need to kick back and relax.

She also suggests following their lead and not to push them. For kids who are really seeking academic enrichment, she says summer camp can be a great opportunity.

For more about Dr. Alamar:
http://www.amyalamar.com/about

