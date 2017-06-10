UConn cyclists head on coast-to-coast trip for charity

By Published:

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Two UConn medical students are bicycling across the country this summer in what has become an annual event to raise money for charity.

Sonali Rodrigues and Brett Lehner make up the 2017 Coast to Coast for a Cause team.

UConn medical students have participated in a cross country cycling tour every year since 2006.

This year, the team will be raising money for “An Apple a Day,” a public health project to improve nutrition in Connecticut schools.

The two flew to the west coast and began their trip Friday in Anacortes, Washington. They plan to peddle mostly through the northern U.S. border states on their way back to Connecticut.

The team hopes to end the trip on the Connecticut shore by dipping their bicycle tires in the Atlantic Ocean.

