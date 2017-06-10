Waterbury Police warn residents of possible rabies exposure

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are warning residents about a possible rabies exposure to those who may have handled a kitten in May.

According to police, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) is advising anyone who may have handled a 4-week-old injured kitten in the area of Wal-Mart off Route 9, between May 15th and May 29th to seek medical advice.

Police say the kitten died on June 8th and tested positive for rabies on June 9th.

Authorities say rabies is a viral disease primarily of animals caused by infection of the brain and spinal cord. They say people get rabies from the bite of an infected animal.

According to police, rabies is a fatal disease, however it can be prevented by thorough wound cleaning and timely medical treatment that includes administration of one dose of immune globulin, i.e., antibodies, and four doses of vaccines over a two weeks.

Police say for questions regarding human rabies exposures contact the DPH Epidemiology and Emerging Infections Program at 860-509-7994.