Woman arrested after domestic violence stabbing in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in New London have arrested a woman in connection to the domestic violence stabbing on Friday night.

Officers say 59-year-old Marilyn Cruz of New London has been arrested and is being charged with reckless endangerment, assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace and violation of a protection order. She is being held on $200,000 bond.

At approximately 7:29 on Friday night, officers received a 911 call that stated that an individual had been stabbed during a domestic dispute. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found an individual suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the identity of the person who was stabbed.