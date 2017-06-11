Avon firefighters help bride and groom reach their reception

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Avon Volunteer Fire Department helped a bride and groom make it to their wedding reception on Saturday after their trolley’s engine caught fire.

Shortly after Maria Leonardi and Justin Stone exchanged vows at the West Avon Congregational Church, the wedding party’s trolley bus caught on fire. The fire was extinguished by the bus driver who used an extinguisher from the bus.

When firefighters realized it was a wedding party, they offered the bride and groom a ride in the fire truck to make it to the reception, which the newlyweds happily accepted.

The good news is that the both made it to the reception on time.