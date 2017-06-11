Car accident closes Route 15 northbound in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police close Route 15 northbound as multiple first responders are on the scene of a car accident in New Haven.

According to New Haven Fire Department, it happened at exit 59. They believed the car could’ve possibly went down an embankment.

There is no word what may have caused the accident.

Eng 15, Sq2 Em 2 Car 34 Responding to Route 15 Exit 59 Car possibly down the embankment — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) June 11, 2017

Officials say there were minor injuries reported.

The right lane of Route 15 near exit 59 is closed at this time. Police say it will take a bit of time to clear the scene.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.