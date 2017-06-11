Car accident closes Route 15 northbound in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police close Route 15 northbound as multiple first responders are on the scene of a car accident in New Haven.

According to New Haven Fire Department, it happened at exit 59. They believed the car could’ve possibly went down an embankment.

There is no word what may have caused the accident.

Officials say there were minor injuries reported.

The right lane of Route 15 near exit 59 is closed at this time. Police say it will take a bit of time to clear the scene.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.