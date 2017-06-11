Car lands in creek by accident in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car landed in a creek in Fairfield by accident on Friday night.

Fairfield Police say they around 3:35 p.m., they were called to a report of a vehicle in Pine Creek.

After an investigation, officers learned that a man was attempting to park his car in the garage under his house when his car accelerated through the garage and out the back of the house into Pine Creek.

The driver and his dog were not injured in the accident.

The Fairfield Police Dive Team responded and removed the car from the creek.