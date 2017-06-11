CSP & DEEP search for missing swimmer in Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police troopers are helping the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection in searching for a swimmer in Haddam on Sunday night.

According to Trooper Kelly Grant, at approximately 5:11 p.m., they were called to search for a swimmer in the Connecticut River at Haddam Meadow State Park in Haddam.

The United States Coast Guard has also been notified of the incident. The Connecticut State Police Trooper  One helicopter and the Connecticut State Police Dive Team have been requested to the scene.

There is no word on the identity of the missing swimmer.

News 8 will update this story as details become available. 

