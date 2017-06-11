Equality rally held in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the LGBTQ community gathered around the country on Sunday. People took part in the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington D.C. A sister march was held in New London and an equality rally took place at the State Capitol.

The rally in Hartford brought members of the LGBTQ community and their allies together, people of all different backgrounds. They displayed rainbow flags and held signs.

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman spoke to the group.

The rally was held in support of the March in Washington. Those who attended say it was about unity and human rights.

“We are here. We do exist,” said Peter C. Frank, Hartford Capital City Pride Rally Committee volunteer. “We deserve the same equal rights as everyone else, and that’s what our message is today.”

“I’m happily married to a wonderful woman, so equality and rights for my wife and myself and the clients that I work with is important to me. That’s why I’m here,” said Tileen Sebastiano, who attended the rally.

June is National LGBTQ Pride month.