Forecast: Unhealthy air for sensitive groups in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are forecasting poor air quality that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups including infants, the elderly and people with respiratory or heart ailments.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says ozone levels will be elevated across the state Sunday and Monday as skies turn sunny, temperatures climb into the 90s and southwest winds transport poor air quality into Connecticut.

Department Commissioner Rob Klee criticized action by the federal Environmental Protection Agency this month to delay the implementation of tougher ozone standards by one year. Klee says the delay will slow down installation of more stringent air pollution controls and public health protections.

Klee says high ozone levels like the ones this weekend will continue because of federal inaction.