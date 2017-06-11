Hartford Police investigate fatal shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police are investigating a homicide at 91 Enfield Street.

HPD MCD investigating homicide at 91 Enfield St. Have info please call 860-757-4261. pic.twitter.com/mmNlimoZWP — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) June 11, 2017

Police ask that anyone with information to please call, (860)-757-4261.

There is no word on who the victim was or if anyone else was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

