Hartford Police investigate fatal shooting

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Hartford police cruiser (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police are investigating a homicide at 91 Enfield Street.

Police ask that anyone with information to please call, (860)-757-4261.

There is no word on who the victim was or if anyone else was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned with News 8 as more updates come in. 

