LifeStar responds to reports of a parachutist hard landing

By Published: Updated:

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Lifestar is responding to reports of a parachuter who experienced a hard landing in Ellington on Sunday morning.

According to Tolland County Dispatch, Ellington Fire and Ellington Ambulance are also at the scene of the parachute drop zone of Ellington Airport where a parachutist had a hard landing.

Dispatchers say the person had lost consciousness, but is now semi responsive.

There is no word on who the person is that experienced the hard landing. There is also no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s