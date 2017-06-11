LifeStar responds to reports of a parachutist hard landing

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Lifestar is responding to reports of a parachuter who experienced a hard landing in Ellington on Sunday morning.

According to Tolland County Dispatch, Ellington Fire and Ellington Ambulance are also at the scene of the parachute drop zone of Ellington Airport where a parachutist had a hard landing.

ELLINGTON CT: @EllingtonFire & @EllingtonAmb are on scene at the parachute drop zone of #EllingtonAirport w/ parachutist hard landing. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 11, 2017

Dispatchers say the person had lost consciousness, but is now semi responsive.

ELLINGTON UPDATE: Confirmed hard landing. Positive LOC, now semi responsive. @LIFESTAR_CT rqstd to scene. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 11, 2017

There is no word on who the person is that experienced the hard landing. There is also no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

