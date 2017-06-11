Merrill plans to reintroduce early voting proposal next year

Related Coverage Early voting proposal clears Connecticut House

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says she plans to reintroduce legislation next year that could lead to early voting in Connecticut.

The Democrat says she’s disappointed the Senate did not pass a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have asked voters whether they want to allow people to cast their ballots before Election Day. The measure had cleared the House of Representatives by a vote of 78-70.

If the bill had cleared the Senate, both chambers would have had to pass the bill again next year by a simple majority in order for the question to be placed on the 2019 ballot.

Merrill says Connecticut citizens “have every right to expect this service,” considering more than one-third of Americans had the ability to cast their ballots early in 2016.