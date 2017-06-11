Minor league team offers to help employees with college

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford‘s minor league baseball team is offering to help its employees pay for college.

Officials with the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, say they are partnering with Albertus Magnus College to give employees a 10 percent discount on the cost of that school’s accelerated undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

The accelerated courses are designed to allow students to get their degrees at a quicker pace than the standard degree program. Albertus Magnus, which has campuses in New Haven and East Hartford, says it also will waive application fees for Yard Goats employees.

Yard Goats Assistant General Manager Mike Abramson says the team felt it would be a good way to assist its employees, many of whom are Hartford residents.