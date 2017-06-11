Multiple state parks close after reaching full parking capacity

(WTNH) — Multiple state parks across the state have closed after reaching full parking capacity on Sunday afternoon.
The parks that are closed include:
- Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area
Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles on Sunday, June 11th.
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
Silver Sands State Park in Milford is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles on Sunday, June 11th.
- Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
Hammonasset Beach State Park is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11th.
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles on Sunday, June 11th.
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
Gardner Lake State Park in Salem is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles on Sunday, June 11th.
- Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham
Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham is full to capacity and closed to additional vehicles on Sunday, June 11th.
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme is full to parking capacity and closed to additional vehicles on Sunday, June 11th.
No additional vehicles will be allowed at any of these state parks on Sunday.