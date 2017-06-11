Multiple state parks close after reaching full parking capacity

Published:
(WTNH / Tina Detelj)

(WTNH) — Multiple state parks across the state have closed after reaching full parking capacity on Sunday afternoon.

The parks that are closed include:

  • Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area
  • Silver Sands State Park in Milford
  • Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield
  • Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
  • Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham
  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

No additional vehicles will be allowed at any of these state parks on Sunday.

