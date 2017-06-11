Multiple state parks close after reaching full parking capacity

(WTNH) — Multiple state parks across the state have closed after reaching full parking capacity on Sunday afternoon.

The parks that are closed include:

Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area

Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles on Sunday, June 11th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 11, 2017

Silver Sands State Park in Milford

Silver Sands State Park in Milford is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles on Sunday, June 11th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 11, 2017

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

Hammonasset Beach State Park is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 11, 2017

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles on Sunday, June 11th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 11, 2017

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles on Sunday, June 11th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 11, 2017

Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham

Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham is full to capacity and closed to additional vehicles on Sunday, June 11th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 11, 2017

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme is full to parking capacity and closed to additional vehicles on Sunday, June 11th. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 11, 2017

No additional vehicles will be allowed at any of these state parks on Sunday.