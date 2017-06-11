Multiple towns hold events ahead of Flag Day

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) –Multiple towns across the state are holding events this weekend ahead of Flag Day, which takes place this Wednesday.

Senator Chris Murphy will be attending an American flag retirement ceremony in Meriden on Sunday ahead of Flag Day.

The Senator will also make his way to Middletown on Sunday to celebrate Connecticut Students who were accepted into U.S. Services Academies.

Over 60 students will be going to the U.S. Naval Academy, Military Academy or Merchant Marine Academy.

The City of Derby also held Flag Day events on Sunday.

A fireman mass and breakfast was be held at Saint Michael’s Church at 8 a.m.

It’s all to honor fallen firefighters from the past year.

A Flag Day ceremony then took place on the Derby Green at 11 a.m.