New Haven man shot in the shoulder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was shot in the Elm City on Sunday.

The 40-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and officials say the injuries were not life-threatening. According to the victim, it happened in the double digit block of Bassett Street. The man was sent to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to police, the victim is not being cooperative with them.

Detectives have not located any crime scene or evidence of a shooting. Police talked to people in the area, but none of them said they heard any gunfire.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing.