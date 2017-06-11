New Jersey house explosion leaves 1,900 residents without power

(ABC) — One person is in critical condition and 1,900 residents are without power following an overnight house explosion in northern New Jersey, according to WABC in New York.

1 person injured in overnight house explosion on Stelton Rd in Piscataway. 1,900 wo power. @CandaceMcCowan7 on scene. Pics from @reemisreal_ pic.twitter.com/5tfNQEmidN — ABC7NY NewsDesk (@ABC7NYNewsDesk) June 11, 2017

Twitter user Kareem Ali Elasmar took dramatic photos of the aftermath of the blast in Piscataway, New Jersey, showing a plume of smoke rising from the remains of the house. Piscataway is about 37 miles southwest of New York.

Crews are waiting on state police and arson investigators to arrive. The homeowner has second degree burns @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/4VrbBwGGkJ — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) June 11, 2017

A male resident of the home who is in his 50s was hospitalized and remains in critical condition with second-degree burns, WABC reports.

Video taken in the early morning hours shows the fire burning brightly on the street, as firefighters work to stop it from spreading.

Witnesses sharing video of the moments after this Piscataway home explosion. The homeowner is in critical condition. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/t04taYiWEU — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) June 11, 2017

WABC reported that state police and arson investigators arrived to look into the incident. Authorities believe the blast was the result of a gas explosion, according to the WABC.