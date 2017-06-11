One person dead after a serious accident in Hamden

Related Coverage Road closed in Hamden for serious motorcycle accident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police say one person has died after a serious accident involving a motorcycle and a car occurred on Saturday evening.

According to police, the crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. They say the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for life threatening injuries. Police say the motorcyclist has died.

MVA- Davis St & Hartford Tpke- Davis St closed between whitney & ridge. Motorcyclist transported to hospital w life-threatening injuries — HAMDEN POLICE – CT (@HAMDENPOLICECT) June 10, 2017

They say the second person was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Hamden police say during the investigation of the crash, Davis Street was closed between Whitney and Ridge. They say the road is now open.