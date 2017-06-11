One person dead after a serious accident in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police say one person has died after a serious accident involving a motorcycle and a car occurred on Saturday evening.

According to police, the crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. They say the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital for life threatening injuries. Police say the motorcyclist has died.

They say the second person was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Hamden police say during the investigation of the crash, Davis Street was closed between Whitney and Ridge. They say the road is now open.

 

