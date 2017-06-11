Person leaves UConn hat the scene of a hit and run in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The driver of the evading vehicle in a hit and run accident in East Haven on Saturday left a unique hat at the scene, police say.

According to East Haven Police, at approximately 10:45 p.m., there was a hit and run accident at the intersection of High Street and Messina Drive.

Officers describe the evading vehicle as an older model green or blue Cadillac sedan. The vehicle will have driver’s side front-end damage.

In the collision, the driver of the evading vehicle his hat out of his window. Officers say the hat is a a UConn National Championship hat.

The female driver from the car that was hit was treated at the scene.

If you recognize the hat or think you may know who could’ve been operating the evading vehicle, you are asked to contact Officer Nick Adams at nadams@easthavenpolice.com.