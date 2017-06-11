Public input sought on draft transportation improvement plan

By Published:
The Department of Transportation

NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a draft plan for improving transportation in Connecticut.

Two public informational meetings on the proposal will be held July 11 at the agency’s Newington headquarters.

The draft transportation improvement plan includes all federally funded highway and transit transportation improvements proposed over the next four years, for a total of 280 projects. There are both capital and operating improvements to the state’s highways and roads as well as public transit systems.

The list includes such major projects as the reconstruction of Interstate 84 in Waterbury, rehabilitation of the Interstate 95 Gold Star Bridge in New London and statewide bus replacements.

The draft plan is available for review at DOT’s headquarters and at nine Metropolitan Planning Organization and two Rural Planning Organization offices.

