Route 12 closed after car hits pole in Plainfield

By Published:

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police are investigating after a car crashed into a telephone pole Saturday night.

According to police, at approximately 7:20 p.m., police along with Plainfield Fire Department and American Legion Ambulance responded to a reported single car motor vehicle crash in the area of Norwich Road (Route 12) by Commercial Drive.

Police say, 40-year-old, George Gadue of Plainfield was traveling southbound when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a telephone pole. They say the collision caused the telephone pole to snap and power lines to cross Route 12.

Authorities say Gadue and his passenger 40-year-old, Jessica Cramer, were both transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich for possible injuries.

Officials say due to the downed telephone pole and power lines, Route 12 from Bishops Crossing to Toper Road remains closed.

Plainfield police say this crash remains under investigation.

