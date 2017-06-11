Store owner feels blessed selling winning ticket

By Published:
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

MENIFEE, California (AP) — The Latest on the Powerball drawing (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

The owner of a Southern California liquor store says he feels blessed for selling the winning Powerball ticket and does not know which of his customers won the jackpot.

Owner Matthew Alberre said Sunday he has not received much information about the bonus the store will receive and doesn’t know what his family will do with the $1 million that officials have said is set aside for the store that sold the winning ticket.

Alberre says he and his father own the store in Sun City, originally developed as a retirement community and now part of the city of Menifee.

This year started out tough for Alberre and his father because the father is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis lung disease. He says they were grateful to receive news that their store sold the ticket.

Alberre says the store just off a highway caters to retirees who live in Sun City and motorists who are passing through.

Menifee has about 89,000 residents.

___

3:21 a.m.

California lottery officials say the sole winning ticket for the $447.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Sun City.

The Lottery says on its website Sunday morning that the winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in southern California’s Riverside County, about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) south of Los Angeles. Officials say the earliest the ticket could be redeemed is 8 a.m. Monday. The winner has one year to claim the prize.

Officials say the retailer where the winning ticket was sold will receive a $1 million “retailer bonus.”

The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night that will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history are 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number is 3.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

12:09 a.m.

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in California and will claim an estimated $447.8 million jackpot.

Powerball spokesman Randy Miller says the location where the winning ticket was sold was not immediately available.

The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night that will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history are 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number is 3.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s