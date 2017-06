Related Coverage Torrington police investigating untimely baby death

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil will be held on Sunday night for a baby who died in Torrington earlier this week.

The vigil starts on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at Coe Memorial Park.

The 15-month-old named Evan was found unresponsive in a bath tub on Tuesday.

His mother was not home at the time.

The results of an autopsy are still pending.

Police are still looking into if any charges will be filed.