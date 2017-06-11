Wedding Trends with Creative Concepts by Lisa

(WTNH) — It is officially wedding season, and Lisa Antonecchia Creative Concepts by Lisa is helping you make sure the planning goes smoothly.

The latest wedding trends include personalized foods. Lisa says brides and grooms are picking foods, beverages and desserts that go with their personalities.

Food trucks are also becoming a big trend for cocktail hour, main course, and or dessert.

Remember that you must check with your wedding venue with regards to any food truck rules.

Also remember that there is paperwork that the trucks must provide for insurance, and the town health inspectors, and they may have minimums you have to pay, so check your budget and know everything before making the final decision.

Wedding cakes or other wedding desserts with personality is a growing trend. The best way to show off your style with a cake is to add a big pop during the cutting.

When it comes to drinks, specialty bars, whisky bars and cognac and cigar stores are a big hit!

Rather than making a “specialty drink,” consider the growing trend of making a special one hour bar destination.

For more information on this and other wedding trends contact Creative Concepts by Lisa, http://www.creativeconceptsbylisact.com.