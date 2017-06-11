When to bring extra care into the home for your aging parents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — June is National Older American’s Month and caring for older parents is something that millions of Americans deal with on a daily basis.

Vice Pres. of Assisted Living Technologies Mario D’Aquila and member of the Connecticut Care Planning Council Henry Weatherby stopped by Good Morning Connecticut to talk about when it’s time to get a loved one assisted care.

If you need help paying for care they say Connecticut has five Area Agencies on Aging, serving Southwestern, South Central, Eastern, North Central and Western Connecticut with the State of Connecticut’s Department of Developmental Services and Department of Social Services. There are State funded Medicaid programs administered through D.S.S., such as the Connecticut Home Care program for Elders. There is a relatively new program as well, called “The Adult Family Living ” Program that provides support services through a Registered Nurse and pays the family member of loved one a tax free stipend for providing the care. Older veterans and their spouses may be missing out on significant income simply because they are unaware of benefits that they are eligible to receive. Most overlooked benefit may be Aid and Attendance, which can be used to pay for care at home, assisted living or in a nursing home for a veteran or a surviving spouse. The benefit is tax free and in addition to Social Security and other income.

For more information on the Connecticut Care Planning Council:

http://www.careconnecticut.org/

For more information on Assisted Living Technologies head here:

http://www.assistedlivingtechnologies.com/