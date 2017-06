WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Ten people are homeless Monday morning after a big house fire in Waterbury.

The flames broke out in a home on Windsor Street on Sunday afternoon. Photos of the intense flames were posted on Facebook by the Waterbury Firefighters Association. The home was heavily damaged in the blaze.

There is no word on if anyone was hurt in the fire but ten people who lived in the home are now displaced.

The cause is still under investigation.