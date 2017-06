(WTNH)–There is new information in the case against an Ohio man charged with killing his daughter in Connecticut. 73-year-old Robert Honsch has been found guilty of killing his wife. The body of 53-year-old Marcia Honsch was found in a Massachusetts state forest in October 1995.

The body of their 17-year-old daughter Elizabeth was found behind a New Britain strip mall the month before. Honsch was arrested three years ago. He was living under a new name with a new wife and three children.