Antique show raises money for animal shelter in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An animal shelter in Branford is getting a little extra help all thanks to a generous donation!

Money was raised for the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in town during an antique show on Sunday. All the money from appraisals went right to the shelter and it was a big success!

“Many people were bringing in a variety of items, small to very large furniture, paintings, artwork, jewelry and we have two knowledgeable prominent appraisers,” said Dom Csarpa, Branford Antiques and Design.

This is the first year of what will now be an annual event. The shelter also brought animals to the shop that are awaiting a new home.