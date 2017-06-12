Australian singer-songwriter and former Prince dancer Maya McClean joins “Nyberg”

(WTNH)–Maya McClean is an Australian singer-songwriter. She has a fraternal twin sister, and their dream was to meet Michael Jackson and to work with him, dancing and singing. They met Jackson when they were 14 in Sydney.

They didn’t end up working with Jackson, instead it was the iconic music star Prince. For 13 years, they sang and danced on stage and in his music videos, and saw the world.

Now, Maya is venturing out on her own, writing music and singing. Prince taught her many things, one of which was to pay attention to the little things.

“He had his hands in everything, the music, the sound, the lighting, everything,” McClean said. “Sometimes, if I’d walk into a place and didn’t have lip liner on, he’d go ‘get some lip liner on,’ like that kind of stuff. It was kind of funny.”

