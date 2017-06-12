Australian singer-songwriter and former Prince dancer Maya McClean joins “Nyberg”

By Published:

(WTNH)–Maya McClean is an Australian singer-songwriter. She has a fraternal twin sister, and their dream was to meet Michael Jackson and to work with him, dancing and singing. They met Jackson when they were 14 in Sydney.

They didn’t end up working with Jackson, instead it was the iconic music star Prince. For 13 years, they sang and danced on stage and in his music videos, and saw the world.

Now, Maya is venturing out on her own, writing music and singing. Prince taught her many things, one of which was to pay attention to the little things.

“He had his hands in everything, the music, the sound, the lighting, everything,” McClean said. “Sometimes, if I’d walk into a place and didn’t have lip liner on, he’d go ‘get some lip liner on,’ like that kind of stuff. It was kind of funny.”

For more on Maya, visit her website here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s