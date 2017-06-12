Bear spotted at Milford Crossing Shop Rite

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bear sightings have become fairly common in Connecticut. However, the location where one was spotted on Monday was not so common.

A News 8 viewer saw a bear in Milford Crossing on Boston Post Road. The bear was seen near the Shop Rite supermarket.

Related Content: Orange police warn residents after recent bear sightings

Another person in Milford also spotted a bear. That one strolled right through their backyard.

Residents should use caution as bear sightings increase through the summer months.