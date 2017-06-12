Believed serial robber hits Dollar Tree Store in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man police say is dubbed the ‘Dollar Tree Grandpa Bandit’ struck a Universal Drive store in North Haven on Saturday night.

According to the North Haven Police, the man entered the Dollar Tree Store at 10 p.m. with a handgun and a stun gun.

The man sparked the stun gun and forced the store’s two female employees into an office before emptying the registers and a store safe.

Police believe the suspect is the same man robbing Dollar Stores across the country. This suspect may be responsible for robberies from upstate New York to Idaho.

He is described as a white man, with short white hair and a mustache, standing between 5′ 10″ and 6 feet tall, and weighing around 200 pounds.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. They ask that anyone with information about the suspect to call the North Haven Police Department at 203-239-5321.