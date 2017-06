FONTANA, Cal. (CNN/WTNH) – California is known for being an innovative place. Over the weekend, a San Bernadino county city helped make a tasty statement.

California pizza makers have secured a place in the Guinness World Record books and beat the Italian city of Naples, the traditional home of the modern pizza by creating the longest pizza on the planet.

The pizza was built with a conveyor belt at a California speedway and was 6,330 feet long, which is more than a mile.