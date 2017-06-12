Coast Guard rescues man, child from New Haven harbor

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – A Coast Guard boat crew rescued two people from the water after their jet ski began taking on water in New Haven Harbor on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Watchstanders at Station New Haven were notified by good Samaritan around 5:45 p.m. Monday that a jet ski near the Tomlinson Bridge was taking on water and beginning to sink.

On board the jet ski was a 23-year old man and a 4-year old boy. Both were wearing a lifejacket.

Station New Haven launched a rescue boat crew aboard a 29-foot response boat within 10-minutes of the initial call.

The command center at Sector Long Island Sound also issued a urgent marine information broadcast asking for any available mariner nearby to help out.

After arriving on scene, the rescue boat crew pulled the two individuals out of the water and then transferred them to EMS crews on a New Haven Marine Fire Boat for additional medical treatment.

The Coast Guard says all mariners should wear life jackets while enjoying time on the water. Children under the age of 13 are required to wear life jackets at all times while on the water.