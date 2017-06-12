(WTNH)-Community Companion Homes is a residential program option offered through the Department of Developmental Services that provides care to an adult with an intellectual disability. Families of all cultural, ethnic and religious backgrounds and compositions are sought as licensees for the best possible match for those in our care. A Community Companion Home is a family setting that allows someone to grow and develop in a natural home environment, with every day functions and community experiences. Community Companion Homes are located all across the state in cities, suburban, and rural areas. The Department of Developmental Services provides the oversight and monitoring within, as well as the funding to provide care to the individual.

Informational sessions will be held in 3 locations on Wednesday June 14th. Interested people can stop by at any time during the day between 9-5:30 to get information and speak with someone about the CCH Program, or about how to become licensed to open their home.

Locations:

Wallingford – 35 Thorpe Ave 3rd Fl. Wallingford, CT 06492

Danbury – 400 Main St. Danbury, CT

Newington – 71 Mountain Rd, Newington, CT